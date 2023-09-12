Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Ex-NFL receiver Mike Williams dies 2 weeks after being injured in construction accident

FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins (14) after Watkins scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bills won the game 43-23.(Kathy Willens | (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL receiver Mike Williams, who was injured in a construction accident two weeks ago and later put on a ventilator, died Tuesday, his agent said. He was 36.

Williams, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills from 2010-14, died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, agent Hadley Engelhard said.

Williams was injured at a construction site in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, and removed from life support on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The newspaper quoted the mother of Williams’ 8-year-old daughter as saying he was partially paralyzed in the accident.

Williams was a fourth-round draft pick of the Bucs in 2010 following a standout college career at Syracuse. He had 65 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie and started 52 of the 54 games he appeared in over four seasons with Tampa Bay.

The native of Buffalo was traded to his hometown team in 2014. He played nine games, finishing with eight catches for 142 yards and one TD in his lone season with the Bills.

Williams was last on an NFL roster during a portion of the 2016 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. He ended his career with 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 TDs in 63 games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers reportedly were thrown from the Cross Lake bridge Sept. 24, 2021. One of them —...
Child’s account of being ‘rolled’ into Cross Lake from bridge detailed in court records
Man injured, brother killed in Vivian shooting; ID of victim released by coroner
Brandon Merritt, DOB: 7/15/1996
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Time Out Sports Bar in Shreveport
Alexia Bartholomew, 28
SPD looking for woman missing since Aug. 28
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County

Latest News

Bossier City to be first stop on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey tour
Bossier City to be first stop on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey tour
Michael Barnes heads to Tampa for sneak peek of Ringling Bros. tour
Michael Barnes heads to Tampa for sneak peek of Ringling Bros. tour
FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
FBI investigates cybersecurity issue at MGM Resorts while casinos and hotels stay open across US
The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Joshua Black ruled the cause of the...
Child who was tossed into Cross Lake expected to testify during his mother’s murder trial
Alexia Bartholomew, 28
SPD locates woman missing since Aug. 28