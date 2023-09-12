Crews break ground on new warehouse at Port of Caddo-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new heavy-load warehouse is coming to the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, a special groundbreaking ceremony was held at the port for the new heavy-load, multi-modal warehouse. The construction of the 40,000 square foot warehouse is being funded by the Red River Waterway Commission and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The new warehouse will be located at the port along Doug Attaway Boulevard.

Crews with Wieland Davco Corporation have started initial groundwork at the site of the new warehouse; it’s expected to open early summer of 2024. The site is behind the port’s newly built 100,000 square foot warehouse, which just opened in June of 2022. This new warehouse will add to the port’s 310,000 square feet currently leased by Odyssey Logistics, llc.

“Building a second warehouse just a year after we opened our 100,000 square foot warehouse shows the need our tenants have for storage,” said Walter Bigby Jr., president of the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission. “By constructing this new warehouse, the port has positioned itself to maintain long-term relationships with its current tenants and grow more interest in our facilities.”

“As part of its mission, the Red River Waterway Commission works to promote economic development along the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway,” said Colin Brown, executive director of the Red River Waterway Commission. “The continued growth and development of the Port of Caddo-Bossier plays a key role in that development. The opening of this new heavy-load industrial warehouse is yet another success story for our region that is a direct result of the vision of and the continued partnership between the commission, the port, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.”

“In Louisiana, one in every five jobs is port-related and the ports make up almost 23 percent of the dollar amount for the state’s goods and services,” said Renee Lapeyrolerie, commissioner for Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development’s Office of Multimodal Commerce. “Investing in port infrastructure projects such as this, impacts not only the Caddo-Bossier region, but the entire state.”

For every job created at the port, 4.1 indirect jobs are created in Caddo and Bossier parishes, found a study done by Louisiana economist, Dr. Loren Scott.

