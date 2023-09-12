Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Commercial fire reported in north Shreveport

Firefighters have contained the fire at the CertainTeed manufacturing facility
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Firefighters have contained a fire at the CertainTeed manufacturing facility in north Shreveport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the call came in at 9:27 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

That’s when the first of at least nine Shreveport Fire Department units responded to Aero Drive between Monty Avenue and Charlotte Street.

A police unit was dispatched to the same location 10 minutes later, online records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as warranted.

