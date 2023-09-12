Bossier City to be first stop on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey tour

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are preparing to hit the road for the first time in years!

The first stop on the tour, The Greatest Show on Earth, is right here in Shreveport-Bossier City on Sept. 29. The show will debut stunning human feats, musical performances with aerial artistry, comedy, and never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles and more.

The show’s 75 performers come from over 18 countries. Ringling says their heritage shines through costumes that celebrate their culture and individuality. Pairing performers with technology, the audience is incorporated into each show!

New acts developed exclusively for Ringling include:

Triangular Highwire introduces four performers on three 25-foot highwires connected in a triangular formation 25-feet above the arena floor

Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze has a real 360-degree view, featuring nine trapeze artists soaring from front-to-back, side-to-side, and diagonally within the ultimate swing set-inspired play space

A double wheel features four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds, powered by acrobats who perform back-and-forth jumps between both apparatuses at heights up to 30-feet above ground

Extreme Box Jump Trampoline sends bikes through the air during an extreme sport act featuring a compilation of BMX, trial bikes, and unicycle riders performing stunts on trampolines

Additional performances include hand-to-hand balance acts blended with acro sports, original Teeterboard combinations and a physical comedy troupe sparking moments of fun and laughter.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this week for sneak peeks at the fun!

