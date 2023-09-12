Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge reopens to the public after fire

Bayou Sauvage marsh fire Aug. 1 (cc: FWS.gov)
Bayou Sauvage marsh fire Aug. 1 (cc: FWS.gov)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge) will reopen to normal activities including fishing, boating, and hiking including the Ridge Trail.

Local fire crews with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have completed all suppression activities at the Refuge on a wildfire that began on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The fire is now 100% controlled and has been declared out after burning 448 acres.

For more information contact the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges headquarters at 985-882-2000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured, brother killed in Vivian shooting; ID of victim released by coroner
Brandon Merritt, DOB: 7/15/1996
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Time Out Sports Bar in Shreveport
Two brothers reportedly were thrown from the Cross Lake bridge Sept. 24, 2021. One of them —...
Child’s account of being ‘rolled’ into Cross Lake from bridge detailed in court records
Alexia Bartholomew, 28
SPD looking for woman missing since Aug. 28
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County

Latest News

Bossier City to be first stop on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey tour
Bossier City to be first stop on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey tour
Michael Barnes heads to Tampa for sneak peek of Ringling Bros. tour
Michael Barnes heads to Tampa for sneak peek of Ringling Bros. tour
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival returning for 19th year
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival returning for 19th year
Michael Barnes heads to Tampa for sneak peek of Ringling Bros. tour
Bossier City to be first stop on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey tour