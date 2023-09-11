Victim shot multiple times near Natchitoches Thomas Apartments

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly happened the morning of Sept. 11.

Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Howell Street near the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments. When officers got there, they found someone suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital in Natchitoches, then later transferred to a hospital in Shreveport.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 318-352-8101 or 318-357-3808, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. Tips made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Those with information leading to an arrest could receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.

