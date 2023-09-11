TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown helped recognize and honor those killed during the 9/11 terrorist attack 22 years ago.

Exactly 341 New York City firefighters and first responders died trying to rescue others after the attack.

“We respect our firefighters and policemen, and it’s important to come out here and show our support,” said Brown.

Texarkana gathers for annual 9/11 memorial event (KSLA)

This memorial event was held at the Arkansas Visitors Center.

“As a fire chief at Genoa Volunteer Fire Department the memorial ceremony means a lot for us as we remember our brothers who have fallen in New York on September 2001,” said Chief Michael Godfrey.

The Marine Corp League of Texarkana sponsored the memorial. Commander Ken Summers said the purpose of the league is to help veterans in need, and today’s memorial was one way they accomplish that objective.

“We are doing this so we do not forget what happen to those brave men and women and also all the people who were lost on that day,” said Ken Summers, commander of the Texarkana Marine Corp League.

This is the third year the Marine Corp League has sponsored this memorial event.

