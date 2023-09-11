SPD looking for woman missing since Aug. 28

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Alexia Bartholomew, 28, was last seen Aug. 28 at her home in the 700 block of Highland Square Drive in Shreveport, police say. Bartholomew is about 5′ 5″ tall and weighs around 160 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexia Bartholomew, 28 (SPD)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

