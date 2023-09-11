Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

SPD looking for woman missing since Aug. 28

Alexia Bartholomew, 28
Alexia Bartholomew, 28(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Alexia Bartholomew, 28, was last seen Aug. 28 at her home in the 700 block of Highland Square Drive in Shreveport, police say. Bartholomew is about 5′ 5″ tall and weighs around 160 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

