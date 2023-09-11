Shreveport Common wins 2023 Phoenix Award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by the City of Shreveport:

“Shreveport Common, already a vibrant cultural district and a respected example of Creative Placemaking Revitalization and community-driven development, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Phoenix Award. This esteemed accolade, presented annually by the Society of American Travel Writers, recognizes outstanding achievements in the revitalization of formerly neglected spaces. Shreveport Common now holds a well-deserved place among the nation’s most celebrated revitalization projects.

“We are immensely proud of Shreveport Common and the remarkable transformation it has undergone,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “This Phoenix Award is a testament to the dedication and vision of our community members who have worked tirelessly to make this area something every citizen of Shreveport can be proud of.”

“It is an honor to receive the Phoenix Award alongside some of the country’s top destinations, and to be recognized for our community-wide efforts to revitalize this importation area,” said Director of Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation Shelly Ragle.

Shreveport Common’s success can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including the City of Shreveport, SPAR, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, Shreveport Common, Inc., and community members. Through a shared vision and tireless dedication, they have transformed Shreveport Common into a burgeoning cultural hub that celebrates the history, culture, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of the community.

“Receiving the 2023 Phoenix Award is a tremendous honor,” said the Executive Director of Shreveport Common Wendy Benscoter. “It validates the hard work and dedication of all those who have contributed to the success of Shreveport Common. This recognition inspires us all to continue our mission of fostering creativity and community.”

Shreveport Common’s demonstration of revitalization and community development is a shining example for cities across the nation. As we celebrate this prestigious honor, we look forward to the continued growth and prosperity of Shreveport Common and the positive impact it will have on our community.”

STAY UP-TO-DATE ON THE LATEST NEWS>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.