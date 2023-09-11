Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

RASA hosting Latin Salsa Night to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

RASA is hosting a Latin Salsa Night Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage...
RASA is hosting a Latin Salsa Night Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.(RASA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - RASA, a Latino non-profit organization in northwest Louisiana, is hosting a special Latin Salsa Night at a Shreveport brewery in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Seventh Tap brewery, located at 2640 Linwood Ave. The event will feature a salsa dance contest with prizes for the top three couples. The event serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit group.

The “Fiesta de Baile” will also include traditional Mexican Folklorico dancers, music, food, and drinks. There is no cover charge for the event.

Couples hoping to earn a prize for their moves will be judged by Sharon Harris and Stephen Mackey, who are well-known local dance instructors.

For more information about the event, contact Mario Villafuerte at 318-215-5271 or email nwlarasa@gmail.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured, brother killed in Vivian shooting; ID of victim released by coroner
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
Brandon Merritt, DOB: 7/15/1996
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Time Out Sports Bar in Shreveport
Alexia Bartholomew, 28
SPD looking for woman missing since Aug. 28

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Shreve Memorial Library hosting slew of events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
(Source: Shreveport Common)
Shreveport Common wins 2023 Phoenix Award
Texarkana gathers for annual 9/11 memorial event
Texarkana gathers for annual 9/11 memorial event
Dr. Wanda Thomas, of LSU Health Shreveport, urges parents to not be afraid of technology,...
Technology’s impact on children can be both beneficial and detrimental