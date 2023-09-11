RASA hosting Latin Salsa Night to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - RASA, a Latino non-profit organization in northwest Louisiana, is hosting a special Latin Salsa Night at a Shreveport brewery in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Seventh Tap brewery, located at 2640 Linwood Ave. The event will feature a salsa dance contest with prizes for the top three couples. The event serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit group.

The “Fiesta de Baile” will also include traditional Mexican Folklorico dancers, music, food, and drinks. There is no cover charge for the event.

Couples hoping to earn a prize for their moves will be judged by Sharon Harris and Stephen Mackey, who are well-known local dance instructors.

For more information about the event, contact Mario Villafuerte at 318-215-5271 or email nwlarasa@gmail.com.

