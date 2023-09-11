NSU remembers 9/11 with Patriot Day Program

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Student Government Association at Northwestern State University led a Patriot Day Program on Monday in remembrance of 9/11.

The program began with a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. NSU’s ROTC then lowered the U.S. flag to half-staff and a men’s vocal ensemble led the group in singing the National Anthem.

Faculty, staff, students, veterans and NSU Elementary Lab 4-H officers were in attendance.

