Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Mount Pleasant pet food company recalls product for salmonella concerns

Images of recalled Mid America dog food.
Images of recalled Mid America dog food.(FDA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From FDA Press Release

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at its Mount Pleasant, Texas production facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with SalmonellaSalmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The affected product was only sold in 5-pound bags. No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

Products were distributed to various distributors and retailers in the United States. The affected product consists of 644 cases sold in 5-pound bags with lot code 1000016385 with Best By Date 4/30/2024. Lot code information is found on the back of the bag.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured, brother killed in Vivian shooting; ID of victim released by coroner
Brandon Merritt, DOB: 7/15/1996
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Time Out Sports Bar in Shreveport
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
Alexia Bartholomew, 28
SPD looking for woman missing since Aug. 28
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road

Latest News

Clinica Hispana Rubymed will open its doors to the public on Sept. 14, 2023.
First Hispanic health clinic in NWLA opens its doors in Bossier City
narcan
Lifesaving OTC Narcan now available at East Texas pharmacies
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the ArkLaTex
Doctor offers strategies to help those dealing with grief
COVID-19 cases on the rise again