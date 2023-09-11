Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say

FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.(Kolby Skidmore WECT (custom credit) | WECT)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A lifeguard stand fell on top of a woman and killed her early Saturday morning, according to officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to respond to the beach.

Investigators said they believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.

Moles was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vivian shooting named by coroner
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
ArkLaTex woman recalls months of human trafficking
‘I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away’: human trafficking survivor recalls months of captivity with her children
South Bossier Food Truck Park opens
Food truck park opens in Bossier City

Latest News

YMCA of NWLA holding commemorative stair-climb in honor of 9/11
YMCA honoring 9/11 fire fighters with stair climb
YMCA honoring 9/11 fire fighters with stair climb
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland,...
Beyoncé helps Etsy sales with wardrobe requests
Brandon Merritt, DOB: 7/15/1996
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Time Out Sports Bar in Shreveport
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Stellantis reports progress in talks with auto workers and plans to make another offer Monday