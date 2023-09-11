Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Ian Wilmut, a British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep, dies at age 79

FILE - Scottish scientist Ian Wilmut is seen in the Pauls Church in Frankfurt, central Germany,...
FILE - Scottish scientist Ian Wilmut is seen in the Pauls Church in Frankfurt, central Germany, Monday, March 14, 2005. Ian Wilmut, the cloning pioneer whose research was critical to the creation of Dolly the Sheep, has died, the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh said Monday. He was 79.(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Ian Wilmut, the cloning pioneer whose work was critical to the creation of Dolly the Sheep in 1996, has died, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland said Monday. He was 79.

Wilmut set off a global discussion about the ethics of cloning when he announced that his team at the university’s Roslin Institute for animal biosciences had cloned Dolly using the nucleus of a cell from an adult sheep.

It marked the first time that a genetically identical mammal was created from an adult cell and spurred questions about the potential cloning of humans.

Wilmut later focused on using cloning techniques to make stem cells that could be used in regenerative medicine.

“With the sad news today of Ian Wilmut’s passing, science has lost a household name,’’ Bruce Whitelaw, the director of the Roslin Institute, said. “Ian led the research team that produced the first cloned mammal in Dolly. This animal has had such a positive impact on how society engages with science, and how scientists engage with society.’’

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Minot
Caddo authorities investigating report of a shooting in Vivian
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
ArkLaTex woman recalls months of human trafficking
‘I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away’: human trafficking survivor recalls months of captivity with her children
South Bossier Food Truck Park opens
Food truck park opens in Bossier City

Latest News

YMCA honoring 9/11 fire fighters with stair climb
YMCA honoring 9/11 fire fighters with stair climb
YMCA of NWLA holding commemorative stair-climb in honor of 9/11
Alexia Bartholomew, 28
SPD looking for woman missing since Aug. 28
First responder deaths from post-9/11 illnesses nearly equal the number of firefighters who...
First responder deaths from post-9/11 illnesses nearly equal number of firefighters who died that day