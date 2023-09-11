First Hispanic health clinic in NWLA opens its doors in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Clinica Hispana Rubymed, the first-ever Hispanic health clinic in northwest Louisiana, is announcing its grand opening date just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month.
The clinic will open its doors Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. The new clinic is located at 1352 Airline Dr., Suite 9 in Bossier City. Consultations are just $25.
The opening of the clinic was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and 318 Latino.
Northwest Louisiana has growth in its Hispanic community over the past couple of decades, however, access to quality healthcare has been an issue for this community due to language barriers and lack of health insurance. Clinica Hispana Rubymed hopes to bridge this gap and serve the growing Hispanic population of Shreveport-Bossier.
“We are excited to bring accessible, culturally competent healthcare to the Hispanic community in northwest Louisiana. Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals is ready to provide comprehensive care to patients of all ages,” said Miguel, medical assistant at Clinica Hispana Rubymed.
Clinica Hispana Rubymed will offer the following services:
- blood tests
- clinical laboratory testing
- ultrasounds
- women’s health services
- pediatric care
- family planning
- weight management
- blood pressure monitoring
- diabetes control
- allergy and asthma management
- abscess drainage
- STD testing
- ear cleaning
- electrocardiograms (EKG)
- pregnancy testing
- nebulization
- DOT exams
- screening for influenza, COVID-19, and allergies
To schedule an appointment at the new clinic, call 318-413-5708.
The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic will be closed Sundays.
