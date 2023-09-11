Dig into Archaeology Day events for free Sept. 16 at Louisiana State Exhibit Museum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Save the date for Saturday, Sept. 16 because the 8th annual Archaeology Day will be held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport.

Those who attend the exhibit will get tons of hands-on experience with several activities such as pottery making, basket weaving, blacksmithing, a mock archaeology lab and more. There will be a number of live demonstrations as well.

The Louisiana State Exhibit Museum is set to host its 8th Annual Archaeology Day Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Louisiana State Exhibit Museum)

On Monday, Sept. 11, KSLA was joined in the KSLA Café by Pam Carlisle, History Center supervisor for Bossier Central Library, and Nita Cole, curator of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum. They talked about what attendees can expect from this free event and why it’s important to learn about history.

The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, located at 3015 Greenwood Road in Shreveport. Call 318-632-2020 for more information.

