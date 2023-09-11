Getting Answers
Comfortable this week with some rain chances

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We can call this a happy Monday as well because of the weather we are going to get this week. Starting off pretty cool with temperatures this morning in the 60s and low-70s. The sun is going to rise and will be out all day with highs eventually rising to the upper-80s and low-90s for highs across the ArkLaTex. Not much for rain chances today but if a stray shower moves over East Texas, don’t be too surprised. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s and upper-60s.

Tomorrow will begin the trend of highs in the 80s with a high around 88 degrees. We begin seeing rain chances tomorrow as well but Tuesday won’t see much else aside from isolated chances for rainfall. There isn’t much else to say about the weather on Tuesday, it’s going to be a very nice day.

More rain chances will move in midweek and into Friday with showers looking fairly likely every day beginning on Wednesday. Temperatures will take s tumble as well with highs in the low-80s and for some, the upper-70s. A slight warming trend looks to begin Thursday with highs Friday and Saturday rising back to the mid and upper-80s.

