Summer Heat Safety Tips

Cold front almost here

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! I hope you enjoyed another day of leaving the house with temperatures in the 60′s because that seems to be the pattern going forward through this week. A cold front is expected to move through from the northwest on Tuesday night into Wednesday. It looks to bring us a much needed rainy day for most areas south of I-30 with temperatures afterwards maxing out in the 80′s.

Temperatures were split around the I-20 corridor between mid-to-upper 80′s in the north and lower 90′s in the south today but this looks to be the last 90-degree day for a while due to this cold front moving through tomorrow. Overnight conditions tonight look to have temperatures in the 70′s and maybe a few clouds passing by as conditions remain calm... for now.

More cloud cover is expected for Tuesday as most areas will experience highs in the 80′s and the cold front looks to encompass everyone by Wednesday morning bringing widespread showers to the region that will last into the late afternoon hours. Sidenote: If you are north of I-30, don’t be surprised if you see a stray shower or two as heavier clouds pass by. Have a great rest of your Monday!

