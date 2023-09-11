Child’s account of being ‘rolled’ into Cross Lake from bridge detailed in court records

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Scared and cold, the child who survived being tossed into Cross Lake on his fifth birthday told first responders that his mother “rolled” him into the “good water” and that he floated there for what seemed like five hours.

Those details are made public for the first time in statements included in court records in the trial of Ureka Rochelle Black. She’s charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the death of her 10-month-old son, Joshua, and the injury of 5-year-old Elijah.

Black was in Caddo District Court on Monday (Sept. 11) for jury selection. She has chosen to represent herself at trial.

On their way to the hospital that fateful day in September 2021, first responders asked Elijah about what happened, how he came to be in the lake and how he got the bruises on the side of his face.

Following is an excerpt from one firefighter/medic’s statement:

Myself: What is your name?

Patient: Elijah.

Myself: How old are you?

Patient: I’m 5; today is my birthday.

Myself: Do you remember how you got in the water?

Patient: My mother rolled me into the water.

Myself: She rolled you? You mean she threw you? Or made you jump?

Patient: No, she rolled me.

Myself: Were you on land when you went in the water?

Patient: No, I was at the top of the bridge. Mom said it was good water and then rolled me into the water.

Myself: Were you high in the air when she rolled you?

Patient: I don’t know

Myself: Did the water splash really big when you landed in the water? Like you were jumping in the pool making a cannon ball?

Patient: Yes.

Another medic’s statement echoes the first medic’s account but also notes that Elijah was asked whether his mom also put his brother into the “good water.”

Elijah “stated no and (said) that ‘he was still in the car and my mom left with him,’” the second medic recalled.

That same medic also said, “When asked if patient had any medical history, he told us that ‘my mom says I have germs’ and when asked what kind of germs patient was not able to explain.”

Later, that medic’s statement adds that after arriving at the hospital and just before moving Elijah into the ER, the child “stated that his mom had given him ‘shots’ but could not explain what he meant by ‘shots’ but that they were for his ‘germs.’”

Ureka Rochelle Black in on trial on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with the death of her 10-month-old son, Joshua, and the injury of her 5-year-old son, Elijah. All persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. (KSLA)

