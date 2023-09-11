Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Caddo authorities investigating report of a shooting in Vivian

Shooting in Minot
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — Caddo authorities are investigating a report of a shooting in the town of Vivian.

Medical personnel from Caddo Fire District 8 and North Caddo Medical Center were summoned to an EMS event on North Hickory Street at 9:26 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 10), Caddo 911 dispatch records shows.

Two minutes later, at least three Caddo Sheriff’s Office units responded to a report of a shooting at the same location. That number has since grown to at least eight.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this crime to contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road
Hurricane Chris to bring lawsuit against City of Shreveport, others
South Bossier Food Truck Park opens
Food truck park opens in Bossier City
ArkLaTex woman recalls months of human trafficking
‘I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away’: human trafficking survivor recalls months of captivity with her children
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the ArkLaTex

Latest News

Dr. Wanda Thomas, of LSU Health Shreveport, urges parents to not be afraid of technology,...
Technology’s impact on students can be both beneficial and detrimental
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
Fire truck sirens generic
Single-story home catches fire on California Avenue
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road