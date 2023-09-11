Caddo authorities investigating report of a shooting in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — Caddo authorities are investigating a report of a shooting in the town of Vivian.

Medical personnel from Caddo Fire District 8 and North Caddo Medical Center were summoned to an EMS event on North Hickory Street at 9:26 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 10), Caddo 911 dispatch records shows.

Two minutes later, at least three Caddo Sheriff’s Office units responded to a report of a shooting at the same location. That number has since grown to at least eight.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this crime to contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

