Arrest made in deadly shooting at Time Out Sports Bar in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting at a sports bar in Shreveport.

On Monday, Sept. 11, the Shreveport Police Department announced the arrest of Brandon Merritt, 27. He’s facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. On Sept. 8, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Back on Sept. 2 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a call at the Time Out Sports Bar in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road. When they got there, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both had life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The female victim, Lajah Chantiily Clarisa Small, 26, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The male victim is expected to recover.

Police believe Merritt shot both victims, then fled the bar.

While officers were investigating, they were notified of a second shooting at another location, where Merritt was shot. He was also taken to a local hospital. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police say.

