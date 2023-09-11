Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road
Hurricane Chris to bring lawsuit against City of Shreveport, others
South Bossier Food Truck Park opens
Food truck park opens in Bossier City
ArkLaTex woman recalls months of human trafficking
‘I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away’: human trafficking survivor recalls months of captivity with her children
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the ArkLaTex

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains
Shooting in Minot
Caddo authorities investigating report of a shooting in Vivian
Family escapes fire that renders California Avenue home uninhabitable