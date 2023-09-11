Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

4 Shreveport men arrested for illegally possessing guns, police say

(Action News 5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four previously convicted felons were arrested in Shreveport over the weekend of Sept. 9 for allegedly being in possession of firearms.

The following arrests were made by the Shreveport Police Department:

Sept. 7

  • Kenny Howard, 23
    • Arrested around 7:15 p.m. during a drug bust
    • Found to be in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen
Kenny Howard, DOB: 9/18/1999
Kenny Howard, DOB: 9/18/1999(SPD)

Sept. 8

  • Cortez Porter, 31
    • Arrested around 11 a.m. while officers were executing a search warrant in the 1500 block of Audrey Lane
Cortez Porter, DOB: 11/25/1991
Cortez Porter, DOB: 11/25/1991(SPD)
  • Gabriel Hill, 42
    • Arrested around 7 p.m.
Gabriel Hill, DOB: 4/20/1981
Gabriel Hill, DOB: 4/20/1981(SPD)

Sept. 10

  • Trevon Fuller, 30
    • Arrested around 4 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Commerce Street
Trevon Fuller, DOB: 3/13/1993
Trevon Fuller, DOB: 3/13/1993(SPD)

All firearms were seized by police as evidence, SPD reports.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

