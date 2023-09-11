4 Shreveport men arrested for illegally possessing guns, police say
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four previously convicted felons were arrested in Shreveport over the weekend of Sept. 9 for allegedly being in possession of firearms.
The following arrests were made by the Shreveport Police Department:
Sept. 7
- Kenny Howard, 23
- Arrested around 7:15 p.m. during a drug bust
- Found to be in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen
Sept. 8
- Cortez Porter, 31
- Arrested around 11 a.m. while officers were executing a search warrant in the 1500 block of Audrey Lane
- Gabriel Hill, 42
- Arrested around 7 p.m.
Sept. 10
- Trevon Fuller, 30
- Arrested around 4 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Commerce Street
All firearms were seized by police as evidence, SPD reports.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.