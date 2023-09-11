4 Shreveport men arrested for illegally possessing guns, police say

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four previously convicted felons were arrested in Shreveport over the weekend of Sept. 9 for allegedly being in possession of firearms.

The following arrests were made by the Shreveport Police Department:

Sept. 7

Kenny Howard, 23 Arrested around 7:15 p.m. during a drug bust Found to be in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen



Kenny Howard, DOB: 9/18/1999 (SPD)

Sept. 8

Cortez Porter, 31 Arrested around 11 a.m. while officers were executing a search warrant in the 1500 block of Audrey Lane



Cortez Porter, DOB: 11/25/1991 (SPD)

Gabriel Hill, 42 Arrested around 7 p.m.



Gabriel Hill, DOB: 4/20/1981 (SPD)

Sept. 10

Trevon Fuller, 30 Arrested around 4 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Commerce Street



Trevon Fuller, DOB: 3/13/1993 (SPD)

All firearms were seized by police as evidence, SPD reports.

