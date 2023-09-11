Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

4 men accused of selling possible crystal meth in Camp County

The four men arrested are Troy Joe Anderton, 52, of Mount Pleasant, Brendan Ray Allen Anderson,...
The four men arrested are Troy Joe Anderton, 52, of Mount Pleasant, Brendan Ray Allen Anderson, 31, of Pittsburg, Eddie Charles Fletcher Jr., 45, of Longview, and Devontae Ladre Jeffery, 31, of Mount Pleasant.(Camp County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four men were arrested in Camp County under suspicion of organizing to sell drugs.

The four men arrested are Troy Joe Anderton, 52, of Mount Pleasant, Brendan Ray Allen Anderson, 31, of Pittsburg, Eddie Charles Fletcher Jr., 45, of Longview, and Devontae Ladre Jeffery, 31, of Mount Pleasant.

On Friday, September 8, around 11:30 p.m. Camp County deputies responded to a call about shots being fired at a residence off of FM 1521.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, when the deputies arrived they found four men in a pickup outside the residence. The driver of the pickup stepped out of the truck with his hands raised when deputies arrived.

“The men were taken out of the truck. Deputies searched the pickup and found multiple small clear baggies and multiple cell phones, in addition to 106 grams of a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine (pending lab results).

The men were arrested and charged with Manufacture-Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 4<200 grams, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Sheriff Cortelyou said this amount of a suspected drug is not usually indicative of personal use; it seems to suggest a higher-level involvement.

“Taken together, the combination of four individuals, a significant quantity of suspected methamphetamine, multiple small clear baggies and multiple cell phones suggest an organized criminal operation involved in the production, distribution and sale of illegal drugs,” said Cortelyou.

All four men remain in the Camp County Jail under $100,000 bonds, $50,000 on each charge.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured, brother killed in Vivian shooting; ID of victim released by coroner
Brandon Merritt, DOB: 7/15/1996
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Time Out Sports Bar in Shreveport
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
Alexia Bartholomew, 28
SPD looking for woman missing since Aug. 28
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road

Latest News

YMCA honoring 9/11 fire fighters with stair climb
YMCA honoring 9/11 fire fighters with stair climb
YMCA of NWLA holding commemorative stair-climb in honor of 9/11
The exhibit highlighting Barksdale Air Force Base's role on 9/11 will be on display until Sept....
LSUS exhibit looks back on 9/11 terrorist attacks with exhibit that focuses on BAFB
Kilgore College Fire Academy unveils antique helmet collection at 9/11 ceremony
Kilgore College Fire Academy unveils antique helmet collection at 9/11 ceremony
Louisiana State Exhibit Museum is set to host its 8th annual Archaeology Day on Saturday, Sept....
Dig into Archaeology Day events for free Sept. 16 at Louisiana State Exhibit Museum