3 juveniles shot in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - Three juveniles were involved in a shooting in Longview, police report.

The Longview Police Department says on Sept. 9 just minutes before midnight, officers responded to the 200 block of West Cheryl Street to speak with victims that had reportedly been involved in a shooting at another location. Police found three juveniles victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting reportedly happened near Lake Lamond and West Marshall Avenue while the juveniles were in a car. The three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Longview PD at 903-237-1110, or call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.