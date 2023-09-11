Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

3 juveniles shot in Longview

Three juveniles were reportedly shot in Longview, Texas on Sept. 9, 2023.
Three juveniles were reportedly shot in Longview, Texas on Sept. 9, 2023.(Longview Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - Three juveniles were involved in a shooting in Longview, police report.

The Longview Police Department says on Sept. 9 just minutes before midnight, officers responded to the 200 block of West Cheryl Street to speak with victims that had reportedly been involved in a shooting at another location. Police found three juveniles victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting reportedly happened near Lake Lamond and West Marshall Avenue while the juveniles were in a car. The three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Longview PD at 903-237-1110, or call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured, brother killed in Vivian shooting; ID of victim released by coroner
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
Brandon Merritt, DOB: 7/15/1996
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Time Out Sports Bar in Shreveport
Alexia Bartholomew, 28
SPD looking for woman missing since Aug. 28

Latest News

YMCA honoring 9/11 fire fighters with stair climb
YMCA honoring 9/11 fire fighters with stair climb
YMCA of NWLA holding commemorative stair-climb in honor of 9/11
Victim shot multiple times near Natchitoches Thomas Apartments
Clinica Hispana Rubymed will open its doors to the public on Sept. 14, 2023.
First Hispanic health clinic in NWLA opens its doors in Bossier City