Summer Heat Safety Tips

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Harrison County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pickup driver was killed following a collision with a box truck.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Thursday at around 7:40 p.m., Larry E. Richardson, 66, of Elysian Fields was stopped at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 2625 and Farm to Market Road 31, about five miles southeast of Marshall. The report states that Richardson failed to yield the right-of-way to the driver of a 2009 International box truck, which then collided with Richardson’s Ford F-150.

The driver of the box truck was uninjured. Richardson was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

