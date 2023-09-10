Technology’s impact on students can be both beneficial and detrimental

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With an increase in technology, electronic devices and internet usage has become the norm in today’s society. However, the question has become what type of effect technology imposes on children.

“Is it technology or the misuse of technology that is the concern for people?” asked Dr. Wanda Thomas, a pediatric professor at LSU Health Shreveport.

“During those really critical formative years, the babies, you know all the way up to when they’re starting school, there’s language development, speech development, there’s social interactions, communication skills are forming,” Thomas said. “And when a child is locked into the iPad, or the iNanny, as many people call it, they tend to lose that.”

Doctors say there are pros and cons to introducing to children to technology.

“Students, children are able to access information pretty readily. They are able to compare, contrast thoughts and ideas. So what we see with technology when it is useful is that it really opens up the world to our children, allowing them to think a little more broadly.”

However, this kind of exposure in addition to an excessive amount of screen time has been seen to delay developments such as social and emotional growth.

“We see with children who overly use technology is that they often feel isolated; they may have increased anxiety. There is this need to please or conform to societal norms, or what they consider societal norms based on technology.”

Thomas urges all parents to not be afraid of technology, instead embrace it, do your due diligence, make yourself aware of what’s being consumed and limit screen time as much as possible.

