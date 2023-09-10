Single-story home catches fire on California Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire alarms fail to alert the occupants of a residence during a fire in the Greenwood Acres neighborhood.

On Sept. 9, at 10:40 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire on the 6900 block of California Avenue, in west Shreveport. SFD arrived on the scene within seven minutes.

When firefighters arrived, they reported that the single-story structure was fully involved in heavy flames. They immediately began an attack strategy against the exterior of the fire.

The home was occupied by several adults and a family dog at the time of the fire. All of the occupants were able to evacuate safely the residence before SFD arrived.

In total, 23 firefighters worked together to bring the fire under control around 11:13 p.m. The home is considered uninhabitable after the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“The residents relate that the home did have smoke detectors installed inside, unfortunately, they were not alerted by them,” says SFD.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.