Summer Heat Safety Tips

Penalties and turnovers hurt Grambling in 72-10 loss to LSU

First meeting between schools in football
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Despite the world saying No. 14 LSU was automatically going to get a win over Grambling, players in the opposing locker room still had plenty of reason to fight.

For the first time ever, LSU and Grambling faced off in a football game.

Hue Jackson’s Tigers fall to 0-2, following a 72-10 loss to LSU, on Saturday night.

The visiting Tigers committed 13 penalties that equated to 104 yards. GSU also gave the ball away twice, spotting the purple and gold 14 points.

Grambling will host Florida Memorial, next Saturday at 2:00 inside Eddie Robinson Stadium. LSU will visit Mississippi State, next Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

