Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Centenary’s offense explodes in 79-6 victory over Lafayette Community Christian College

Gents led 58-6 at halftime
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Centenary moves to 2-0, after topping Lafayette Community Christian College, 79-6.

Midway through the second quarter, Byron Dawson’s team built up a 37-6 lead, and never looked back.

The Gents will return to Evangel Christian Academy’s Duron Field to host John Melvin, next Saturday at 6:00.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road
Severe storms possible today & tonight
Severe weather threat today & tonight
Hurricane Chris to bring lawsuit against City of Shreveport, others
ArkLaTex woman recalls months of human trafficking
‘I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away’: human trafficking survivor recalls months of captivity with her children
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Grambling players celebrating following touchdown
Penalties and turnovers hurt Grambling in 72-10 loss to LSU
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) during an NFL preseason football game against the...
Saints open Derek Carr era against Titans, Derrick Henry
KSLA Overtime Pt. 1 - Sept. 8, 2023
Coach's Corner: Glenbrook High School