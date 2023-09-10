Centenary’s offense explodes in 79-6 victory over Lafayette Community Christian College

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Centenary moves to 2-0, after topping Lafayette Community Christian College, 79-6.

Midway through the second quarter, Byron Dawson’s team built up a 37-6 lead, and never looked back.

The Gents will return to Evangel Christian Academy’s Duron Field to host John Melvin, next Saturday at 6:00.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.