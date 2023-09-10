Astros take home losing streak into matchup with the Padres

San Diego Padres (67-75, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (80-62, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (6-6, 3.49 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (9-3, 4.65 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -131, Padres +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the San Diego Padres looking to break a six-game home slide.

Houston has an 80-62 record overall and a 35-35 record in home games. The Astros have a 63-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 67-75 overall and 28-39 on the road. The Padres have a 32-20 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 14-for-45 with a double, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 29 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 71 RBI for the Padres. Gary Sanchez is 8-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .313 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Padres: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.