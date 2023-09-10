Another day full of sunshine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We are waking up to very cool conditions as temperatures are in the 60′s and they may rise to up to the low 90′s for highs in some areas today. Sky conditions look to remain clear throughout the day and a front is expected to move through the region tomorrow.

Temperatures for today across the region vary between upper 80′s and lower 90′s as a high pressure system is continuing to move westward out of our area. Temperatures overnight will continue to reach deep into the 60′s. However, temperatures may be a bit higher tomorrow with some areas reaching the mid 90′s before the front moves through.

The front looks to cool us off into the 80′s for highs throughout the rest of the week with rain chances increasing as well. The upper-level trough moves over the Great Lakes causing us to potentially receive some much needed rain here in the ArkLaTex, so hang tight everyone. Rain is on the way later this week.

