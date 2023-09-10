Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head, authorities said.

On Saturday, dispatch received a 911 call from the Alba-Golden area off of FM 779 from a caller who claimed her 12-year-old son had been shot in the head, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, EMS and deputies determined the boy had died as a result of the gunshot wound, authorities said.

A suspect was identified on scene and was interviewed by investigators. The sheriff’s office has said no other information will be released at this time due to the ages of the victim and suspect.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road
Hurricane Chris to bring lawsuit against City of Shreveport, others
South Bossier Food Truck Park opens
Food truck park opens in Bossier City
ArkLaTex woman recalls months of human trafficking
‘I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away’: human trafficking survivor recalls months of captivity with her children
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the ArkLaTex

Latest News

Shooting in Minot
Caddo authorities investigating report of a shooting in Vivian
Dr. Wanda Thomas, of LSU Health Shreveport, urges parents to not be afraid of technology,...
Technology’s impact on students can be both beneficial and detrimental
Fire truck sirens generic
Single-story home catches fire on California Avenue
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road