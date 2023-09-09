Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Sunshine Weekend!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! The last bit of showers from last night have wrapped up and now we can look forward to a more comfortable feeling weekend with no heat headlines, lower humidity, and lots of sunshine. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to hit the 80′s by the time we hit the middle of the next work week and trend in the lower 90′s until then.

Today’s conditions will be the start of a more comfortable trend for the next 3 days. Temperatures may reach the low-to-mid 90′s for some portions of the region and even the upper 80′s. Temperatures will vary throughout the lower 90′s for today, Sunday, and Monday and overnight temperatures will run in the 60′s.

This rain that we received this week helps just a little but doesn’t put much of a dent in our drought conditions. The next chance for rain is set to be on Tuesday for areas mainly north of I-20 and the next few days after will have consistent chances for rain here which will hopefully bring more moisture to the ArkLaTex. Have a great weekend!

