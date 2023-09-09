Man shot twice on Walker Road, dies from injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was found shot when officers arrived at a reported shooting.

On Sept. 8, at 10:35 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting call at the 9100 block of Walker Road, near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man shot in the chest and the torso.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

Detectives were notified to respond to the scene.

This investigation is currently ongoing. More updates to come as more information becomes available.

