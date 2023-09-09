Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

LSUS named hunger free campus

The state board of regents designated LSUS as a hunger free campus.
By Donna Keeya
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State University Shreveport’s efforts to tackle food insecurity are catching the state’s attention.

The State Board of Regents has designated it as a hunger free campus. This status signifies that the school is taking steps against student hunger. They are doing so with their food pantry, community garden and more.

“We are happy to keep moving forward and building on what we were already doing in the food pantry, but now under that title with the hunger free campus,” Director of Student Activities & Recreational Sports Angel Martin said.

Martin said this goes beyond just providing food for students.

“Our overall goal is not, again, just to give free food. It’s to reduce the stress and the load on students, so we want to make sure we’re supporting them as a whole person. And we’re proud to do that through the food pantry.”

One student, who works at the food pantry, said she sees how the program benefits students.

“It makes a big impact. Every time, you know, we get a shipment, somehow word gets out and then everybody starts coming,” Az’Jnae Bates said.

