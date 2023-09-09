Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Lifesaving OTC Narcan now available at East Texas pharmacies

narcan
narcan(MGN)
By JD Conte
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new, potentially life-saving drug is hitting the shelves in East Texas.

In March, the FDA approved the use of an over-the-counter Narcan Drug, which is used by EMS to counter the effects of an opioid overdose. It debuted at Walgreens nationally on Thursday, and many East Texas pharmacies are still waiting for it to be delivered.

A package of OTC Narcan, generic for Naloxone, will cost $45. Two doses come in one container.

David Davis, the pharmacy manager at Drug Emporium in Tyler, says this drug is a key tool when seconds matter.

“It’s made to counter an opioid overdose, it works in the body to block the effects and help to restore normal breathing until the patient or subject can go to emergency services,” said Davis. “And if the person has actually stopped breathing, it will actually help them to start breathing again.”

Davis says it’s important for the public to know about this new drug since many overdoses can be accidental and caused by normal prescription medication.

“People forget to take their medication, maybe someone is helping administer that medication and they didn’t know they’ve already taken it,” said Davis. “Even if it’s not an overdose, it’s not going to adversely affect you, if there hasn’t been an emergency situation there are no adverse effects.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road
Hurricane Chris to bring lawsuit against City of Shreveport, others
South Bossier Food Truck Park opens
Food truck park opens in Bossier City
ArkLaTex woman recalls months of human trafficking
‘I knew that it was nobody but God that finally got me away’: human trafficking survivor recalls months of captivity with her children
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the ArkLaTex

Latest News

Shooting in Minot
Caddo authorities investigating report of a shooting in Vivian
Dr. Wanda Thomas, of LSU Health Shreveport, urges parents to not be afraid of technology,...
Technology’s impact on students can be both beneficial and detrimental
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County
Fire truck sirens generic
Single-story home catches fire on California Avenue
Coroner releases name of man fatally shot on Walker Road