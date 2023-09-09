Lifesaving OTC Narcan now available at East Texas pharmacies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new, potentially life-saving drug is hitting the shelves in East Texas.

In March, the FDA approved the use of an over-the-counter Narcan Drug, which is used by EMS to counter the effects of an opioid overdose. It debuted at Walgreens nationally on Thursday, and many East Texas pharmacies are still waiting for it to be delivered.

A package of OTC Narcan, generic for Naloxone, will cost $45. Two doses come in one container.

David Davis, the pharmacy manager at Drug Emporium in Tyler, says this drug is a key tool when seconds matter.

“It’s made to counter an opioid overdose, it works in the body to block the effects and help to restore normal breathing until the patient or subject can go to emergency services,” said Davis. “And if the person has actually stopped breathing, it will actually help them to start breathing again.”

Davis says it’s important for the public to know about this new drug since many overdoses can be accidental and caused by normal prescription medication.

“People forget to take their medication, maybe someone is helping administer that medication and they didn’t know they’ve already taken it,” said Davis. “Even if it’s not an overdose, it’s not going to adversely affect you, if there hasn’t been an emergency situation there are no adverse effects.”

