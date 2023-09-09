ArkLaTex Artistry: Rapper Mimzy overcomes struggle, empowers with hip-hop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport local rapper and MC, Mimzy, shares her experience with becoming a rapper and what the music means to her.

Taking off in the art scene of Shreveport, Mimzy is a passionate poet and musical artist with a zeal for performance on the stage. She can rap at an amazing speed and has strong energy. Her performances hype up the crowds and Mimzy is a solid influence on the Shreveport hip-hop scene.

Mimzy’s art, hip-hop, has been a long-time love of hers. She grew up immersed in its music and other genres. When discussing hip-hop with her, you feel how much passion she has for rapping. Despite struggling through domestic violence and hardships, Mimzy broke free with her music.

MIMZY

Shreveport Rapper, Mimzy. (ksla)

It began when she was 13, she was a rebellious child and was always looking for musical outlets that could match how she was feeling. She found her comfort in hip-hop. Even at a young age, she was capable of spitting verses. Because of hardships in her life, her music fell to the side for a bit, but things changed and eight years ago she picked up where she left off.

When it comes to rapping, it all comes from her suffering Mimzy says. As a domestic violence survivor, she struggled with the trauma for a long time. The music freed her and allowed her to let out her ferocity, releasing all the tension and taking a huge weight off her shoulders. The subjects in her music will vary, it all comes from what she’s feeling or what’s on her mind but she always tries to stay marketable.

What inspires her?

Mimzy studies how other artists create and make their rhymes. Besides her emotions, her inspiration can be found in some of the greats. Big names for her are Tech N9ne, Eminem, and Insane Clown Posse. Some other inspirations for her would include The Weeknd, Timbaland, and Missy Elliott. Having grown up on some rock music, she was also inspired by musicians like Heart, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Jackson, and Tom Petty.

Even as far back as three years old, Mimzy can remember plucking away at a keyboard pretending to be Michael Jackson. For Mimzy, it started with him, and to her, he was one of the biggest influences on music for that generation.

Her process

The process of song creation varies for her, sometimes she will wake up in the middle of the night with an idea and will start putting words together. At other times, she just feels the urge to sit down and write, sometimes collaboratively where she can bounce ideas off other people.

The moment

What does Mimzy feel the moment she steps onto the stage?

“I love it,” Mimzy says with a smile. She can never tell how she will respond to a crowd. Even if she studders, she can laugh at herself and continue like any great performer.

“It’s exhilarating, it’s a total rush to be in front of people. I’ve always loved attention. I’ve always loved to perform and to act, and do all of that...I’m always at home when I’m on the stage. Put me in a room with people, I’m cool with that, but put me on stage and I’m totally at peace, totally out of body and floating. It is the best experience ever, it’s the best feeling.”

Her advice for new musicians

Don’t give up, and don’t ever quit. You know, just keep going no matter what. Even if you feel like you don’t want to do it anymore, keep going.

Follow MIMZY on social media by visiting >>> MIMZY MC

Be sure to check out MIMZY’s new single, Da 318.

ArkLaTex Artistry interview with Mimzy. (MIMZY)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.