Storms possible overnight; much cooler days ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! I hope everyone has had a great week and enjoyed the photogenic storm that rolled over the Shreveport/Bossier City area during the late morning. We are not done with thunderstorms yet and could still see some strong to severe storms as we head into the late night and overnight hours. Temperatures have been all over the place because of the spotty storms but tonight we should all drop to the low-70s and maybe even the upper-60s. Again, severe storms are possible overnight so be sure to have a way to be notified, that threat should end before the sun rises.

Besides a minor shower threat during the early morning hours, your Saturday is looking almost perfect. I say almost because for it to be perfect, in my opinion, it would need to be in the 80s. However, highs in the low-90s are expected but there will be little to no humidity besides what we feel during the morning hours where it’ll still be pretty wet. Plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow, especially during the afternoon hours. Lows tomorrow night are likely to drop to the upper-60s.

Looking ahead, we have a significantly cooler pattern that will be moving in. Highs in the 90s look to end abruptly on Monday with Tuesday through Friday likely seeing highs in the low to mid-80s. Yes, you heard that right. We are looking at off-and-on shower and storm chances, but nothing that should be a complete washout. I’m not saying that we’re done with the 90s, but we MIGHT be done with the triple digits.

