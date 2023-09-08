SPD explains how you can register your block party for National Night Out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Police Department is asking for the community to join forces with them to celebrate National Night Out to fight against crime.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. (SPD)

This year will mark the 40th year in which citizens partner with their local law enforcement officials to restore, build and collaborate.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, KSLA was joined live by Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon. He talked about how neighbors can host their own block parties for National Night Out, why it’s important for citizens and law enforcement to come together, how those interested can register and what they can expect from SPD.

National Night Out is Oct. 3.

National Night Out is Oct. 3.

