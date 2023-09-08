Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Severe weather threat today & tonight

By Matt Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! Keep a close eye to the sky throughout the day today as a severe weather threat returns to the ArkLaTex. An upper level disturbance moving in from the northwest will combine with a front stalled over the region to bring the increased storm chances. The first round is already developing to our north early this morning and will likely dive to the southeast, potentially impacting our northeast zones as we head through midday. Then we get a break this afternoon and evening before a second round arrives later tonight and into early Saturday morning. With both rounds of storms, damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats.

Temperatures will be tricky today and it all depends on the storm coverage. Locations across east Texas that won’t see as much activity will likely still reach close to 100 this afternoon. Meanwhile, if you live in southwest Arkansas, highs could stay in the upper 80s. In between, most other areas will climb into the low and mid 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, today’s front will push south of the ArkLaTex with a cooler and drier airmass in its wake. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only reach the low 90s with overnight lows dipping into the mid 60s. Should be a great weekend to get outside!

Another cold front will sweep south early next week bringing even cooler air to much of the region. In fact, highs starting Tuesday will only climb into the 80s with some days only reaching the low 80s! Overnight temperatures could even dip into the 50s across northern portions of the ArkLaTex. A taste of fall for sure! Along with the cooler air will come additional rain chances which is much needed.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

