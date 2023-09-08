Reaction to Joe Burrow’s new deal with Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reaction to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signing a record 5-year, $275 million contract has deluged social media.

Burrow signed his contract on what would have been the 115th birthday of Bengals founder, coach and football legend Paul Brown - tweeted by another legend:

What a coach. Remembering a great man on his birthday. So glad he drafted me. pic.twitter.com/amZsxaQWBy — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) September 8, 2023

Running back Joe Mixon:

Bengals defensive lineman D.J. Reader:

From teammate Ja’Marr Chase:

Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL reporter:

A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

From the Bengals official Twitter account:

How we all feel right about now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CheIKvxVqu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 8, 2023

Did the Bengals troll the Kansas City Chiefs on NFL opening night?

Cincinnati Bengals dropping Joe Burrow’s contract news in the middle of the first drive of the NFL season pic.twitter.com/sBSYPD5u8b — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) September 8, 2023

exclusive look-in at Joe Burrow immediately after signing his new extension with the #Bengals pic.twitter.com/gU0HudkMed — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2023

Burrow, year by year:

Joe Burrow’s five-year run:



🏈2019: Wins National Championship and Heisman Trophy.



🏈2020: Drafted No. 1 overall.



🏈2021: Named Comeback Player of the Year, reaches Super Bowl.



🏈2022: Reaches AFC Championship Game.



🏈2023: Lands biggest contract in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

The deal is for five years, $275 million - $219 million of it guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. >> https://tinyurl.com/5ch74na4 Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, September 7, 2023

IT'S A DONE DEAL: Joe Burrow signs a 5-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. >> https://bit.ly/466F9k9 Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, September 7, 2023

