Summer Heat Safety Tips

Reaction to Joe Burrow’s new deal with Bengals

By B.J. Bethel
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reaction to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signing a record 5-year, $275 million contract has deluged social media.

Burrow signed his contract on what would have been the 115th birthday of Bengals founder, coach and football legend Paul Brown - tweeted by another legend:

Running back Joe Mixon:

Bengals defensive lineman D.J. Reader:

From teammate Ja’Marr Chase:

Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL reporter:

From the Bengals official Twitter account:

Burrow, year by year:

The deal is for five years, $275 million - $219 million of it guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. >> https://tinyurl.com/5ch74na4

Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, September 7, 2023

IT'S A DONE DEAL: Joe Burrow signs a 5-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. >> https://bit.ly/466F9k9

Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, September 7, 2023

