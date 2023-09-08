Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Illinois child, 9, struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school

The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The News-Gazette of Champaign reported.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL, Ill. (AP) — A 9-year-old child who was riding a bike to school was struck and killed by a freight train Friday in central Illinois, police said.

The youth was struck in the village of Royal about 7:45 a.m. in “close proximity” to other people who were not injured, said Lt. Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Apperson called it a “tragic accident.” The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The News-Gazette of Champaign reported.

No additional information about the child was immediately released Friday by authorities.

Prairieview-Ogden Superintendent Jeff Isenhower said grief counselors would be present at all three district schools Friday in Royal, Flatville and Ogden.

The village of Royal is located about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) northeast of Champaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 73rd Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Deadly shooting report at W 73rd Street & Clift Avenue
Liberty-Eylau Middle School
Liberty-Eylau ISD issues statement after allegations of sub touching students inappropriately
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Severe storms possible today & tonight
Severe weather threat today & tonight
Plans are to move the Shreveport OMV office from 9310 Normandie Drive to 6005 Rasberry Lane...
Shreveport OMV office to be relocated from Normandie Drive to Rasberry Lane

Latest News

LSUS athletes welcome elementary students to school with 'High Five Fridays'
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
Wind sprays mist over the rim of the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial Sunday, May 27, 2018, in...
Authorities identify remains of 2 victims killed in 9/11 attack on World Trade Center
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July...
Trump lawyers move ‘insurrection’ clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn