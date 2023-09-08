Hurricane Chris to bring lawsuit against City of Shreveport, others

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hurricane Chris’ attorney released a statement regarding the upcoming lawsuit.

On Sept. 7, according to Attorney Alex Washington, Christopher Dooley (Hurricane Chris) is preparing to bring a lawsuit against the City of Shreveport and other defendants.

“Chris is making preparations and the information that was gathered during the course of the trial will be used to develop the lawsuit against the City of Shreveport and other defendants. One of the defendants listed will be the city of Shreveport, but the lawsuit has been brought on the gross mishandling of the investigation and leads involving Mr. Dooley by the Shreveport Police Department,” says Washington.

Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right) (Tiara PR Network)

Washington defended Chris in his murder case in which he was found not guilty.

Previous coverage:

A Caddo District Court jury has acquitted 34-year-old rapper Christopher Dooley, aka Hurricane Chris.

