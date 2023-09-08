Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hurricane Chris to bring lawsuit against City of Shreveport, others

(AP Photo/Gary He, File)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hurricane Chris’ attorney released a statement regarding the upcoming lawsuit.

On Sept. 7, according to Attorney Alex Washington, Christopher Dooley (Hurricane Chris) is preparing to bring a lawsuit against the City of Shreveport and other defendants.

“Chris is making preparations and the information that was gathered during the course of the trial will be used to develop the lawsuit against the City of Shreveport and other defendants. One of the defendants listed will be the city of Shreveport, but the lawsuit has been brought on the gross mishandling of the investigation and leads involving Mr. Dooley by the Shreveport Police Department,” says Washington.

Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right)
Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right)(Tiara PR Network)

Washington defended Chris in his murder case in which he was found not guilty.

Previous coverage:

A Caddo District Court jury has acquitted 34-year-old rapper Christopher Dooley, aka Hurricane Chris.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 73rd Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Deadly shooting report at W 73rd Street & Clift Avenue
Liberty-Eylau Middle School
Liberty-Eylau ISD issues statement after allegations of sub touching students inappropriately
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Plans are to move the Shreveport OMV office from 9310 Normandie Drive to 6005 Rasberry Lane...
Shreveport OMV office to be relocated from Normandie Drive to Rasberry Lane
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

LSUS athletes welcome elementary students to school with 'High Five Fridays'
Homer football's Ja'Kerion Calome
Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office releases statement on investigation into Homer teen’s death
Verlon Owens, 28 (Left) and Asontea Collin, 20 (Right)
Felony arrest warrants issued for alleged shooting suspect in Texarkana, Arkansas
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog