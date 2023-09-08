Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Four touchdown evening from Abram Wardell leads to Calvary win over Captain Shreve

Cavaliers move to 2-0, before facing Byrd next week
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Calvary (2-0) defeats Captain Shreve (1-1), 61-27, Thursday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The Cavaliers return to the field, Thursday at 7:00, at Independence Stadium versus Byrd.

Adam Kirby’s Gators will remain at the I-Bowl, to face Union Parish on Friday.

