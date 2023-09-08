Food truck park opens in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - In major cities, you’ve probably seen food truck rallies, a designated lot for local food entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and gain exposure in major cities. For Bossier, this was in the works for years, and now it’s a reality.

Friday, Sept. 8 was the official launch for the South Bossier Food Truck Park. It’s located at 3420 Barksdale Blvd. each day.

With everything from brunch to barbeque, families can get food to go, or enjoy the onsite seating under the covered patio.

Shannon Hicks, who owns Masshole Lobster Truck, says this is long overdue for the area. It also gives food trucks a chance to grow, while bringing some new dining options for residents each day.

“This is a great idea. Our area needs something like this. Families can come out eat together. Especially today, it’s really not hot,” she said. “We’ve had a great turn out even with the rain this morning. It’s a great place for food trucks to gather. We love to work with other food trucks.”

Stay up to the date with menus and more by going to this link. ➣ Shreveport Bossier Food Trucks Coalition

