Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Food truck park opens in Bossier City

Friday, Sept. 8 was the official launch for the South Bossier Food Truck Park. It’s located at 3420 Barksdale Blvd. each day.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - In major cities, you’ve probably seen food truck rallies, a designated lot for local food entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and gain exposure in major cities. For Bossier, this was in the works for years, and now it’s a reality.

Friday, Sept. 8 was the official launch for the South Bossier Food Truck Park. It’s located at 3420 Barksdale Blvd. each day.

With everything from brunch to barbeque, families can get food to go, or enjoy the onsite seating under the covered patio.

Shannon Hicks, who owns Masshole Lobster Truck, says this is long overdue for the area. It also gives food trucks a chance to grow, while bringing some new dining options for residents each day.

“This is a great idea. Our area needs something like this. Families can come out eat together. Especially today, it’s really not hot,” she said. “We’ve had a great turn out even with the rain this morning. It’s a great place for food trucks to gather. We love to work with other food trucks.”

Stay up to the date with menus and more by going to this link. Shreveport Bossier Food Trucks Coalition

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 73rd Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Deadly shooting report at W 73rd Street & Clift Avenue
Liberty-Eylau Middle School
Liberty-Eylau ISD issues statement after allegations of sub touching students inappropriately
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Severe storms possible today & tonight
Severe weather threat today & tonight
Plans are to move the Shreveport OMV office from 9310 Normandie Drive to 6005 Rasberry Lane...
Shreveport OMV office to be relocated from Normandie Drive to Rasberry Lane

Latest News

Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the ArkLaTex
Hurricane Chris to bring lawsuit against City of Shreveport, others
Boutique Hotel facing possible closure due to violations
Texarkana fire marshal orders hotel closure due violations; management says doors will stay open
LSUS athletes welcome elementary students to school with 'High Five Fridays'