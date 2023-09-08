Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Felony arrest warrants issued for alleged shooting suspect in Texarkana, Arkansas

Verlon Owens, 28 (Left) and Asontea Collin, 20 (Right)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two men who were allegedly involved in a shooting.

On Sept. 8, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) issued a felony arrest warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity - aggravated assault, related to a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Waterman Street.

Warrants issued:

  • Verlon Owens, Jr., 28, of Texarkana
  • Asontea Collins, 20, Pine Bluff

Additionally, there is an outstanding warrant for Lakentae Ford, 20, Pine Bluff. Ford is currently in the hospital and will be arrested once he is released.

It began on August 29, TTPD responded to the shooting and found three men inside the house who had been shot. After an investigation, it was determined that a group of armed men walked into the front door and immediately began to open fire on the men inside.

Two of the men are in critical condition from their injuries.

“We believe that it was not a random attack, and the suspects were specifically targeting the victims and/or that house,” says a statement from TTPD.

A short time after the shooting, Ford was brought to the hospital by Tristen McAllister, of Pine Bluff. Ford was in serious condition due to his injuries.

McAllister was held for questioning and arrested later that night for the same charges as the other men with warrants. He is currently being held at the Bi-State Jail with a $500,000 bond.

TTPD is asking for information regarding Owens and Collins.

“Based solely upon the seriousness and savagery of this crime, we consider them both to be very dangerous,” TTPD stated.

If you know where they are, please call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrest.

