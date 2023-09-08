Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

East Texas animal shelter faced with influx of surrenders, too few adopters

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Animal shelters across the nation are faced with severe overcrowding as more pet owners are choosing to surrender. But at the same time, there are also too few adopters.

Pets Fur People in Tyler is one of the shelters who can relate to the issue. They receive an overwhelming number of calls a day, but 90 percent of those are people wanting to give up their animals.

Executive Director, Gayle Helms tells us she saw an uptick in surrendering at the beginning of this year, along with animal dumping abandonment which is illegal.

“And there’s just a number of reasons that the experts are saying this is happening, that people are having issues with housing. Maybe they’ve been evicted. So, it’s the economic crunches that have really affected these animals having to come back to shelters.” said Helms.

To add to the problem, she said adoptions are down reaching an all-time low in these last nine months.

“We used to get forty or fifty adoptions and, that was a month. And so now, like last week, we had two adoptions. So, it’s just really down and if we can’t find homes for these dogs, then we don’t have room to help other dogs in the community.”

The no-kill shelter is already maxed out with more than 100 dogs and 30 cats. They’ve even had to turn their exercise yard into an extra set of pins this month.

And so Pets Fur People says the solution comes down to the pet owners. “They can spay and neuter their pets. That’s what it boils down to. And then also, to have law enforcement enforce the laws that are on the books for animal cruelty, for abandonment. And also, to educate people, how important it is to be responsible pet owners. Keep your vaccinations up to date. Spay and neuter and keep them at home.”

To learn more about the animal shelters in East Texas, click one of the following links:

