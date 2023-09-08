Doctor offers strategies to help those dealing with grief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Coping with the loss of a loved one may be one of the hardest challenges that many of us face.

Although painful and difficult, expressing your grief is vital and can help you work through the pain of the loss.

On Friday, Sept. 8, Dr. Antwan Butler joined KSLA to discuss ways to work through those hard, life changing moments and how to help others who may be going through a similar situation.

The doctor was asked these questions:

Besides sadness, what are some other feelings and emotions people display, following loss that may not be considered typical?

What are some strategies that can be implemented to help begin to heal?

How can we show our support to those who may be experiencing this, but don’t know where to start?

When should you seek help from a licensed professional?

How can we help our kids manage their emotions?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

