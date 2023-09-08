Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Doctor offers strategies to help those dealing with grief

(unsplash.com)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Coping with the loss of a loved one may be one of the hardest challenges that many of us face.

Although painful and difficult, expressing your grief is vital and can help you work through the pain of the loss.

On Friday, Sept. 8, Dr. Antwan Butler joined KSLA to discuss ways to work through those hard, life changing moments and how to help others who may be going through a similar situation.

The doctor was asked these questions:

  • Besides sadness, what are some other feelings and emotions people display, following loss that may not be considered typical?
  • What are some strategies that can be implemented to help begin to heal?
  • How can we show our support to those who may be experiencing this, but don’t know where to start?
  • When should you seek help from a licensed professional?
  • How can we help our kids manage their emotions?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Although painful and difficult, expressing your grief is vital and can help you work through the pain of the loss.

MORE ON MENTAL HEALTH >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 73rd Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Deadly shooting report at W 73rd Street & Clift Avenue
Liberty-Eylau Middle School
Liberty-Eylau ISD issues statement after allegations of sub touching students inappropriately
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Severe storms possible today & tonight
Severe weather threat today & tonight
Plans are to move the Shreveport OMV office from 9310 Normandie Drive to 6005 Rasberry Lane...
Shreveport OMV office to be relocated from Normandie Drive to Rasberry Lane

Latest News

Although painful and difficult, expressing your grief is vital and can help you work through...
Mind Matters: Dealing with grief
Parenting Aging Parents offers support, resources for caregivers
Parenting Aging Parents offers support, resources for caregivers
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Healthy eating tips to combat childhood obesity
Louisiana ranks 45th in childhood obesity
Louisiana ranks 45th in childhood obesity