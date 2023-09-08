Getting Answers
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the ArkLaTex

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s been a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the ArkLaTex.

Over the past couple of weeks, Louisiana reported more than 9,000 new cases.

Oschner LSU Health Shreveport recommends that people wear a mask in large, crowded settings. Doctors also encourage people to get the new booster shot once it becomes available.

”There has been an increase in COVID related hospitalizations again. Not nearly as many as in prior surges but definitely an increase, and that’s seen locally and nationwide. A little bit different in different areas but definitely an increase in hospitalizations and a small increase in the number of deaths that are COVID associated,” Dr. John Vanchiere said.

Medical experts say another surge in cases this winter is likely.

